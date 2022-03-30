The Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds is offering a way for people to get their Fun Cards in person.

Beginning Friday, April 1, Fun Cards will go on sale at all Kwik Star locations in the Quad Cities metro area.

Fun Cards are $80 each and will be available for sale through Wednesday, June 15.

Organizers of the fair say they are still waiting on a final approval date to begin Fun Card sales at local Hy-Vee locations.

Don’t want to wait to buy your Fun Cards in person? They are also available for purchase here.

This year’s Mississippi Valley Fair is scheduled to take place Tuesday, Aug. 2, through Sunday, Aug. 7.

