Fun, free Icestravagnza will return Jan. 14-16 at downtown Davenport Freight House & LeClaire Park

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Icestravaganza is back at the Freight House and LeClaire Park from Jan. 14 to 16.

The Downtown Davenport Partnership, with presenting sponsor Rubberstamps.net, is bringing back Icestravaganza 2022: A Zoo Animal Safari!, from 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 14 to 10 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022.

You can chill at the free, frozen festival at the Freight House and LeClaire Park, Downtown Davenport. The event will feature:

  • A fun, safe and family-friendly outdoor winter event.
  • Beautiful ice carvings (more than 24,000 pounds’ worth) on display all three days at the Freight House.
  • Your favorite zoo animals carved out of ice! Lions and Tiger and Bears, Oh My!
  • Sculptures lit each night from dusk to 10 p.m.
  • Viewable on the boardwalk or, new this year, a drive-through sculpture display on Beiderbecke Drive in LeClaire Park.
  • Metronet live ice carving demonstration in-person and on Facebook from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1-2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 15.
  • The Family Credit Union warming station with free hot chocolate and fire pit at the Freight House’s outdoor patio during ice carving competition and from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
  • Farmers’ Market vendors (10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Sunday) as well as local beer and food available for purchase from Front Street Brewery, Antonella’s II, The Diner and Chill Eats.

A piece from the 2021 Icestravaganza at the Freight House.

To keep this event fun and safe, please socially distance and wear a mask. Also, be sure to tag your photos in your posts! #IcestravaganzaQC #TistheQCeason

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories