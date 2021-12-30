Fun, free Icestravagnza will return Jan. 14-16 at downtown Davenport Freight House & LeClaire Park

Icestravaganza is back at the Freight House and LeClaire Park from Jan. 14 to 16.

The Downtown Davenport Partnership, with presenting sponsor Rubberstamps.net, is bringing back Icestravaganza 2022: A Zoo Animal Safari!, from 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 14 to 10 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022.

You can chill at the free, frozen festival at the Freight House and LeClaire Park, Downtown Davenport. The event will feature:

A fun, safe and family-friendly outdoor winter event.

Beautiful ice carvings (more than 24,000 pounds’ worth) on display all three days at the Freight House.

Your favorite zoo animals carved out of ice! Lions and Tiger and Bears, Oh My!

Sculptures lit each night from dusk to 10 p.m.

Viewable on the boardwalk or, new this year, a drive-through sculpture display on Beiderbecke Drive in LeClaire Park.

Metronet live ice carving demonstration in-person and on Facebook from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1-2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 15.

The Family Credit Union warming station with free hot chocolate and fire pit at the Freight House’s outdoor patio during ice carving competition and from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Farmers’ Market vendors (10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Sunday) as well as local beer and food available for purchase from Front Street Brewery, Antonella’s II, The Diner and Chill Eats.

A piece from the 2021 Icestravaganza at the Freight House.

To keep this event fun and safe, please socially distance and wear a mask. Also, be sure to tag your photos in your posts! #IcestravaganzaQC #TistheQCeason