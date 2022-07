If you enjoy playing along with “Jeopardy” or consider yourself a source of all sorts of odd knowledge, then you’ll love Trivia Night at the Davenport Public Library! The Fairmount Branch is hosting a Trivia Night on Tuesday, July 19 starting at 6:30 p.m. Teams can have up to 8 members or challenge yourself by playing solo. Prizes will be awarded.

Registration is required and there are only 48 seats available. Learn more and register by clicking here.