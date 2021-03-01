Fun run makes its debut at Devils Glen Park

Some people in Bettendorf ran for a great cause over the weekend.
The first Frosty Four Fun Run was held Sunday afternoon at Devils Glen Park.
It was hosted by the Bettendorf Trails Committee, who is donating a portion of the proceeds to the Bettendorf Food Bank.
“It’s just a fun event. People have a little bit of cabin fever. We practiced social distancing, and when we were needed, we had face coverings,” said Bettendorf Trails Committee coordinator Becky Lovich. “It was just a good, fun event.”
Organizers say they plan to have the fun run again next year.