(davenportlibrary.com)

The Davenport Public Library is hosting a caregiver program on bringing storybook characters to life with felt at their Eastern Branch on Tuesday, August 2 from 10-11 a.m.

Felt boards make any story interactive while building memory, creativity, vocabulary and literacy skills. Participants will leave the program with a ready-to-use felt board set to bring new enjoyment to story time at home. This program is geared towards parents and adult and teen caregivers of toddler and pre-kindergarten-age children. Registration is required.

Learn more and register by clicking here. The Eastern branch is located at 6000 Eastern Avenue in Davenport.