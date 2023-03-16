Western Governors University (WGU) has announced it is once again launching its “Fund My Classroom” initiative, aimed at helping teachers throughout Illinois, Missouri and Kansas expand their curriculum and employ innovative techniques to engage and challenge students.

According to a news release, K-12 teachers in need of funding to support their planned innovative projects are encouraged to submit their proposals online here by April 14. WGU will notify winners in May. Teachers do not have to be WGU students or alum to apply.