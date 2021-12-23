Funding available to earn substitute teaching authorization

To assist in supporting K-12 schools that face a shortage of substitute teachers, Eastern Iowa Community Colleges (EICC) is providing scholarships to help cover the cost of the required course to earn a Substitute Teaching Authorization.

To earn authorization, candidates must complete the Board of Educational Examiners Approved Substitute Authorization Program available through EICC, a news release says.

Substitute teachers do not need a background in education to fill these positions. With new rules recently announced by Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, anyone with an associate’s degree or 60 hours of credit at a regionally accredited institution, or a para-educator, can be authorized to become a K-12 substitute teacher.

EICC will host an online training session 6-9 p.m. Thursdays, Jan. 6-Feb. 17.

EICC’s Foundations – Clinton, Muscatine and Scott – will pool funds together to cover the cost of the course for up to 30 students. Those interested just need to complete a simple application.

The course content includes ethics, classroom management, diversity and instructional strategies. Upon completion of the course and after the submission of the requirements and fees of the Iowa Board of Educational Examiners, an individual is eligible to be authorized to substitute in a K-12 institution.

Para-educators who hold the limited substitute authorization to serve as a substitute only in their own special education classroom may now serve as a substitute in any classroom, the release says.

The minimum age for participation is 20. Cost is $165. To learn more visit here or call 888-336-3907, or email eiccinfo@eicc.edu.