A GoFundMe page has been launched to help pay funeral expenses for a 24-year-old Davenport woman killed in a single-vehicle crash.

Alecia M. Garcia, 24, of Davenport, was ejected from a truck Sept. 21, 2022 around 8:30 p.m. at the intersection of Eastern Avenue and High Street, Davenport. She was pronounced dead at the scene, and a passenger was found trapped in the truck and transported to a local hospital.

“LeeLee will be remembered by everyone who had the pleasure of meeting her one-of-a-kind soul,” the GoFundMe page says of Garcia. “Alecia was a wild spirit full of so much life, love and laughter. Every room she walked in lit up in her presence.

“She was unlike any other with her untouchable spunky personality, and bright contagious smile,” posted her friend, Haley Rehm, who organized the fundraiser that’s raised $2,674 as of Wednesday.

“Alecia was tough as nails, courageous, and adventurous but had the most heart for the ones she loved. She was constantly being goofy whether she was cracking a joke, or dancing around. Her laugh could make any of the worst days better.

“LeeLee was the life of the party; she believed in working hard but playing hard too. But most of all, her love for her family was unmatched,” Rehm wrote. “The family is left heartbroken and lost after the suddenness of this loss. Any donations would be greatly appreciated to help send our girl home in the way she deserves to honor all the life and love she shared with so many.”

To contribute, click HERE.