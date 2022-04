The Bettendorf YMCA is thousands of dollars short of a fundraising goal for summer camp.

Local 4 News first reported this story last week, when the organization was in need of $15,000 to send kids to summer camp on scholarships.

This is the final week to raise money for the campaign, which is now $8,000 short of reaching its goal.

All of the money goes toward helping kids in the Quad Cities attend summer camp.

Donations can be dropped off at the YMCA, located at 3800 Tanglefoot Lane.