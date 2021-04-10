Funds raised from upcoming bike race will help improve QC trails

People in the Quad Cities will be cycling for a good cause at Sylvan Island this weekend.

Friends of Off-Road Cycling (FORC) is kicking off its 12th running of the Sylvan Island Stampede.

It runs from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and opens both the 2021 Homegrown Race Series and Iowa Mountain Bike Championship Series.

There will be a kids race and food trucks.

A race course will be laid out and available for pre-riding late Saturday afternoon, the day before.

Last year’s Sylvan Island Stampede was canceled due to the pandemic.

Organizers say, this year, spectators are welcome to attend the unique event.

“What makes this race different from most mountain bike races? Riders will experience closely spaced, tight and twisty island mountain bike trails,” said FORC in a news release. “There will not only be rocks and roots, but in reflection of the island’s industrial history, there is concrete rubble, bricks, old building foundations and slag debris throughout the Sylvan Island trails.”

To keep everyone safe and minimize contact, registration will not be offered the day of the races and must be done online here by 5 p.m. Saturday.

All proceeds raised will be used to purchase materials and tools needed to maintain and improve the eight local off-road bike trails in the Quad Cities area.

Volunteers are needed. If you would like to help out, post up in the SIS 12 – Call for Volunteers thread on the forums or stop by the day of the event to sign up.

