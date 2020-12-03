Funeral home adapts to IL mitigations with unique funeral services

A local funeral home is finding ways to adapt to the mitigations in Illinois which only currently allow 10 people to attend funerals.

Wheelan Pressly Funeral Home in Rock Island is utilizing live video-stream options for services,

which allows more people to pay their respects. Drive-by funeral services are also a popular alternative.

Joseph Perez, Vice President and co-owner, said they’ve had to get creative.

“This Saturday, we have a live-stream visitation at the funeral home where people can drive by and express their sympathies to the family, and then this family is actually going to live stream the funeral to outside projectors and encourage people to park in their vehicles, watch it on the projectors and tune into a certain radio station,” he said.

They plan to continue using the live video-stream service after the pandemic.