Funeral home sets arrangements for Silvis man shot by police officer in Bettendorf day care center

An East Moline funeral home is in charge of private graveside services for a Silvis man shot and killed during an incident at a Bettendorf day care center.

Timothy Alan Clevenger, 53, died Sept. 3. According to his obituary on the Van Hoe Funeral Home website:

Clevenger graduated from Silvis Junior High and United Township High School.

He enlisted in the Marine Corps for four years. When Desert Storm broke out he re-enlisted and spent six months in Saudi Arabia.

He returned home and started classes at Western Illinois University. He was married and then divorced.

Clevenger graduated from WIU and Black Hawk College, and taught at Brown Mackie College. Later he worked in the computer field at NCR Corp Georgia; Exectec Associates, North Carolina, JDIS, Moline, and Derby Tech, East Moline.

“Tim was very distraught over the sudden death of his daughter,” according to the obituary.

His daughter, Abbi Clevenger LaFrance, died April 4, 2019, in Macomb, Ill. She was born Sept. 17, 1994, in Silvis, according to her obituary, also on the Van Hoe Funeral Home website.

Memorials may be made to the Veterans Suicide Prevention Program.

What happened Sept. 3

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation identified Patrick Mesick, a seven-year Bettendorf Police Department veteran, as the officer who fatally wounded Clevenger.

According to a news release issued by the police department, officers were sent at 11:53 a.m. to the 1100 block of 16 ½ St. to investigate a report of someone bleeding and holding a knife to the throat of a 4-year-old child.

Multiple officers responded to the address that houses a registered day care center and is a property that Clevenger owned since 2012.

Officers announced their presence and went into the building. One of the officers, now identified as Mesick, engaged the man holding a “sharp-edge weapon,” putting others in danger. Multiple young children were present.

No one else was injured during the incident.

Mesick remains on administrative leave pending completion of the investigation.