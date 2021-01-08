Funeral-home shooting suspect scheduled for jury trial

Nuemonei Tre Vonne Laster is seen in an Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020 photo provided by the Davenport, Iowa Police Department. The Quad-City Times says 26-year-old Jeramie Shorter, of Davenport, was shot Saturday morning outside Weerts Funeral Home in Davenport and later died. Police later arrested 24-year-old Nuemonei Tre Vonne Laster, of Davenport, who appeared in court Sunday on charges of first-degree murder, eluding and weapons counts. (Davenport Police Department via AP)

A 24-year-old Davenport suspect in a shooting death at a funeral home is scheduled for trial in September.

Neumonei Laster faces charges of first-degree murder, felon in possession of a firearm, eluding and interference with official acts with a weapon.

Local 4 News was the only media outlet in a court hearing Friday where Laster appeared briefly via Zoom.

He is set for another hearing at 1:30 p.m. Aug. 31. A pretrial conference is scheduled for 10 a.m. Sept. 15 and a jury trial at 9 a.m. Sept. 20 in Scott County Court.

He pleaded not guilty Sept. 29 in Scott County Court.

The shooting

Around 11:30 a.m. Aug. 1, police responded to reports of gunfire in a parking lot at Weerts Funeral Home, 3625 Jersey Ridge Road, Davenport.

Callers also described a suspect in a vehicle as it left the scene, an arrest affidavit says.

Police say Laster took off in a 2004 Infiniti G35 with no plates, fled an officer who tried to stop him at Jersey Ridge Road and Kirkwood Boulevard, and drove at speeds more than 25 mph over the speed limit.

Police found Laster a second time on the 800 block of West 15th Street. He then ran away through several yards and was taken into custody in the 800 block of West 16th Street.

While he was trying to get away, Laster threw a bag containing a gun over a fence.

After he was read his Miranda rights, Laster admitted to the shooting.

Because of felony convictions July 19 and July 27 in 2018, Laster is prohibited from possessing a gun.

The shooting victim, identified as Jeremy Shorter, 26, of Davenport, was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle. He died from his wounds.