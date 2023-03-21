Funeral services for a longtime Davenport Police Officer and former Davenport mayor will be Monday.

Phillip C. Yerington, 70, of Bettendorf, passed away unexpectedly on Monday.

Phillip Yerington (contributed photo)

He graduated from Davenport Central High School and earned his criminal justice degree from St. Ambrose College (now St. Ambrose University.) He joined the Davenport Police Department in 1974, and served for 38 years.

He also served two consecutive terms as the mayor of Davenport.

Visitation will be held from 1-6 p.m. Sunday at Weerts. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at Weerts Funeral Home, 3625 Jersey Ridge Road, Davenport. Burial will be held after the service at Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery.

Memorials may be left to Kings Harvest or Davenport Little League. To leave online condolences, visit here.