Furnace explosion causes Burlington house fire

The Burlington Fire Department responded to a reported furnace explosion at 214 South Gunnison Street on Wednesday shortly before 5pm.

When firefighters arrived, they noticed smoke was coming from the 2-story home. A fire was located above the furnace and was quickly put out by firefighters.

Two people who were in the home at the time were able to escape without injury. There were working smoke detectors in the home.

Damage to the home, owned by Brian and Elizabeth Mosher, is estimated to be $20,000.

It is considered accidental due to a mechanical malfunction inside the furnace.

Firefighters left the scene at 7:10pm.