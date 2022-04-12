Say hello to Fletcher. He’s Mark Twain Elementary school’s newest therapy dog. He is an 11-month-old yellow golden retriever who came from Kansas by way of “Cares in Kansas,” which is a canine rehabilitation and education service. Faculty, staff and students are reporting improvements both in and outside of the classrooms.

Fletcher’s owner and school librarian Erin Waldron-Smith says that since Fletcher joined Mark Twain Elementary, she has seen upgrades in the school.

“In the hallway students have become quieter because they know if Fletcher’s there they cannot talk in the hallway. They’re not always comfortable reading out loud. It gets them excited about reading because they want to come and read to Fletcher” said Mrs.WS Students get to interact with Fletcher during recess, art, and library time. Those who display good behavior receive opportunities through a ‘Fletcher petting pass’ to spend more time with Fletcher