The Furry Friends pet food drive wants you to donate food for eight QCA pet shelters and rescues Saturday, September 18.

All donations will be distributed to local animal shelters and rescue groups. Donate any pet food for a chance at a raffle gift basket.

The Furry Friends pet food drive is Saturday, September 18, from 8:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. at Care Animal Center, 1502 West Kimberly Road in Davenport.

For more information, call (563) 888-1000 or click here.