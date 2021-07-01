Future Projects for Downtown Davenport

This week, the Downtown Davenport Partnership celebrated its accomplishments after a fiscal year with many challenges. Despite those challenges, many of the downtown businesses are still standing and standing strong. In fact, 30 new or expanded businesses were completed in that time. Looking ahead, there are an additional 15 more projects that makeup $49 million of investments under construction. As well as that there’s $59 million of planned projects on the horizon. The goal is to try to bring in types of businesses that have yet to be introduced to Davenport.