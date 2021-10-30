‘Future students’ of college to plant hundreds of flags on lawn for Veterans Day

Students in Muscatine will be kicking off the month of November by honoring those who have served in the military.

More than 100 fourth and fifth-graders from Jefferson Elementary School will visit the construction site of Muscatine Community College‘s new career and technical center Monday morning to take a photo as “MCC future students.”

After the photo shoot, students will plant hundreds of flags on the college’s front lawn in honor of Veterans Day.

Cider and donuts will be provided in the college’s quad following the planting of flags.

Eastern Iowa and Community Colleges says the event will honor past and present veterans while looking to the future to provide them and other students with easier access to continued education.

“As the community’s college, Eastern Iowa Community Colleges has long provided veterans with educational opportunities,” said Associate Director for Marketing and Communications Johnna Kerres. “In an effort to continue our commitment to increasing access to education for everyone, we’re expanding our career and technical offerings with the construction of a new career and tech center.”

Kerres adds the new center will “meet the needs of veterans utilizing their G.I. Bill, high school students enrolled in our Career Academies, those looking to change or start a new career and more.”

Funding for the new building was made possible earlier this year with the support of district voters. More than 70% voted in favor of a $40 million bond referendum to expand career and technical training opportunities across Eastern Iowa and Community College’s service area.

The center will include classrooms, a student commons/lobby area, offices for instructors and multipurpose laboratories in automotive technology, construction technology, criminal justice and allied health/nursing.