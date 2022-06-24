A 35-year-old Galena man has been charged with attempted murder.

The Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office reported Friday that on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at approximately 9:08 p.m., a 911 call came in that a person at a Powder House Hill Road residence had been shot with some type of weapon. The following information is being released regarding this investigation:

The suspect in this investigation is Ronald A. Smith, 35, of Galena (up until April 2022, when a domestic violence incident occurred between Smith and his now estranged wife, whose name is being withheld at her request). Since that time, Smith had not been at the Galena residence, and, at the time of this most recent incident, was thought to be in Colorado.

Ronald A. Smith (courtesy of Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office).

On the night of Wednesday, June 22, Michael Roellich, 34, of Galena, a friend of Smith’s estranged wife, was visiting her at her residence. As the two were sitting on the deck of the residence, Smith appeared around the corner of the house armed with a crossbow.

As Roellich and the female subject attempted to flee, Smith allegedly shot Roellich in the back with the crossbow, causing the arrow, or “bolt” as it is called, to become lodged in Roellich’s torso. Roellich fled the scene through the woods until reaching Park Avenue in Galena, where Roellich attempted to make contact with residents by knocking on doors.

Roellich was able to make contact with a resident who called 911. Officers were able to locate Roellich and seek medical attention for him.

After the shooting, Smith also fled the scene. Officers responding set up a perimeter, however Smith did have a time advantage prior to officers arriving. After the initial arrival of officers, the Jo Daviess County K9 Units (2) and East Dubuque Police Department K9 Unit were called to assist, along with the Jo Daviess County Investigations Unit.

Other agencies assisting in the search/investigation were the Galena Police Department and East Dubuque Police Department. As the K9 Units conducted a track in the woods, the crossbow and a duffle bag were discovered. Officers continued their search for Smith.

Just after midnight, law enforcement was able to make contact with Smith’s father, who advised that he had located Smith and was going to drive him to the Jo Daviess County Jail. Law enforcement worked with Smith’s father to safely turn over Smith into police custody. At 12:19 a.m. on June 23, 2022, Smith was taken into custody at the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office.

Roellich was transported to Midwest Medical, then eventually a higher level care facility, where surgery was performed to remove the projectile. Roellich is expected to make a full recovery.

Illinois State Police Crime Scene Unit processed the crime scene.

On June 23, 2022, Smith was formally charged with two counts of Attempted Murder, a class X felony which carries a penalty of 6 – 30 years in the Department of Corrections for each count, and two counts of Aggravated Battery, a class 3 felony which carries a penalty of 2 – 5 years in the Department of Corrections for each count.

Smith is currently being held at the Jo Daviess County Jail on $500,000 bond. Should Smith post bond, he will be required to comply with several conditions, one of which will be GPS monitoring.