The Galena Police Department needs your help finding a man missing since yesterday morning.

The department is looking for Donald R. Johnston, who is a 69-year-old white man. He is 5 foot 9 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds. He has gray hair and was last seen wearing a green top saying “Galena 1826” and blue jeans. He was last seen in the 200 block of Adams Street in Galena at about 9:45 a.m. on December 11th. He was driving a grey 2019 Honda Ridgeline pickup with Illinois license plate, 2- 5- 9- 6- 4- 1- 8.

Donald Johnston (Galena Police Department)

Johnston has a condition that places him in danger. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Donald Johnston should call the Galena Police Department at (815) 777-2131 or call 911.