A Galena woman is recovering from injuries she received in a rollover accident yesterday.

According to a news release from the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the area of W. Stagecoach Trail, just east of W. Heller Lane, for a motor vehicle crash with injuries on Monday, September 25 at about 5 p.m. Deputies arrived on the scene and discovered that a motor vehicle driven by Jennifer Koester, 42 of Galena, was traveling northeast on W. Stagecoach Trail when she began to maneuver a curve located on an incline. The rear end of the vehicle began to skid, causing Koester to lose control of the vehicle. The vehicle caught the ditch line on the north side of the roadway, leading to the vehicle rolling over and coming to rest, upright, on the embankment.

Koester was taken to Midwest Medical Center for treatment of injuries. The crash remains under investigation.