Galesburg 18-year-old man arrested for shooting incidents

In April 2021, a task force was formed by Galesburg Police Department, Knox County Sheriff’s Office, Illinois State Police, Knox County State’s Attorney’s Office, and the FBI Springfield Division with the goal to identify and apprehend people involved in incidents of violent crimes, especially focusing on gun crime.

On Wednesday, Dec. 15, the Knox County State’s Attorney’s Office obtained search warrants for 755 W. Berrien Street, for the purpose of locating Nathan E. Cantu, age 18, in reference to numerous outstanding warrants, according to a Wednesday release. Cantu had three warrants for aggravated discharge of a firearm related to shooting incidents in Galesburg. A fourth warrant was for child abduction.

The warrant was executed by the Galesburg Police Department and the Knox County Sheriff’s office with the assistance of the Knox County State’s Attorney’s office. Nathan E. Cantu was located and arrested without incident.

Cantu will also be charged with a fourth aggravated discharge of a firearm related to a fourth shooting incident in Galesburg. The minor child related to the child abduction charge was found there in good health and was turned over to DCFS. The child will be returned to his mother. Two additional subjects were located at the residence that had minor traffic warrants.