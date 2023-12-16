The City of Galesburg Youth Commission is accepting nominations for the Youth Extra Effort Award, according to a news release.

The award recognizes a student who has gone the extra mile to support and participate in the community, such as volunteering or community service. The award nomination form can be found on the city’s website, and provides additional details regarding the award criteria. Nominations are accepted on an ongoing basis, with awards given throughout the year.

“There are many well deserving youths who give back to the community and this is a positive way to recognize them and let them know they are appreciated,” said Elizabeth Varner, director of Parks and Recreation. “Members of the community, educators, and organizations are encouraged to nominate students for this award.”

The Galesburg Youth Commission is a City of Galesburg initiative aimed at providing a platform for youth community involvement. The Youth Commission consists of 11 community members, including seven youth committee members and four adult members. The commission is accepting applications for new members, and the application can be found on the city’s website. All committee members serve a one-year term with the ability to serve no more than two terms. Youth representatives receive a monthly stipend of $30 for attendance at the monthly meetings.

“I like being on the Youth Commission because I want to help the city grow in a positive way, not just for the youth but for the whole community,” said Eciel Burns, youth member of the Youth Commission and chairperson. “Being the chair of the commission means I have a better role to help the youth find things that they need in Galesburg. I want to make sure people are happy and enjoy Galesburg to their fullest. I believe if you want the same, the Youth Commission would be a great starting point.”

More information on the City of Galesburg Youth Commission, as well as the Youth Extra Effort Award, and an application to serve on the commission, can be found here.