Galesburg alderperson arrested twice over weekend

GALESBURG, Ill. (WMBD) — A Galesburg alderperson spent time behind bars twice over the weekend.

Galesburg Police arrested third ward council member Lindsay Hillery early Friday morning, and again Sunday night according to the Register Mail.

Police pulled over Hillery Friday for failing to use a turn signal when officers discovered she had a failure to appear warrant from a 2019 DUI charge.

They also found a substance in her purse that field-tested positive for methamphetamine.

Sunday night, police responded to a fight at The Store, a local bar. According to a police report, witnesses said Hillery and her boyfriend, Matthew L. Smith, were rolling around on the floor and throwing drinks at each other.

Police arrested the pair for domestic battery. Smith was also arrested for possession of cocaine and resisting a peace officer.

The City Attorney told the Register Mail it would take a guilty felony verdict or plea to force Hillery from office.