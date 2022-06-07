The City of Galesburg announced road closures for repair work.

Walnut Avenue near the intersection with West Main Street will be closed for repairs to the sanitary sewer. The closure is expected to be through 3:30 p.m. on Friday, June 10, weather permitting.

East Simmons Street between South Prairie and Kellogg Streets will be closed for repairs to a sanitary sewer. The closure is expected to be through 3:30 p.m. on Friday, June 10, weather permitting.

