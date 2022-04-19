The City of Galesburg has announced an interim director of Parks and Recreation.

According to a press release, Elizabeth Varner will assume the role Wednesday, April 20. Varner has worked as a professional in the field of Parks and Recreation for over 32 years, including 30 years with the City of Galesburg, before her retirement in 2018. During her time as a Recreation Supervisor with the City of Galesburg, Varner was responsible for the management and supervision of recreation facilities, including Hawthorne Pool, Lakeside Water Park, Lakeside Nature Center and Lake Storey Beach and waterslide. She assisted with the management and supervision of year-round recreation facilities and staff including Lakeside Recreation Facility, Lake Storey Pavilion and Hawthorne Gymnasium. Varner coordinated numerous programs and events throughout her career serving the Galesburg community and surrounding areas.

Varner holds a Bachelor of Science in Recreation and Parks Administration from Indiana University. She was awarded the Illinois Park and Recreation Association 1996 Aquatics Manager of the Year and received New Program of the Year 2009 from the Kids Golf Foundation of Illinois. Varner assumes the interim position with expertise in the field of recreation and in-depth knowledge of the specific facilities, programs and systems that make up the City of Galesburg Parks and Recreation Department.

“Elizabeth is the ideal candidate to provide leadership during this period of transition,” Bradley Nolden, City Attorney and Administrative Services Director, said. “We are confident she’ll do an exemplary job of fulfilling the duties while a search is conducted for a permanent Director of Parks and Recreation.”

This change in personnel occurs as Tony Oligney-Estill, former Parks & Recreation Director for the City of Galesburg, accepted a position with the Galesburg Police Department as the Community Service Supervisor.



The City of Galesburg anticipates a comprehensive recruitment campaign for the Director of Parks and Recreation. Varner is slated to fulfill the interim duties throughout the search and onboarding process.

For more information on the City of Galesburg Parks and Recreation, click here.