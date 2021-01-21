Galesburg announces businesses awarded COVID-19 relief funds

The City of Galesburg announced the small businesses that will receive funds from the Galesburg COVID-19 Relief Program.

Back in December, the City of Galesburg started to take applications from small businesses to be given grants from the $500,000 fund, comprised of $250,000 each from the State of Illinois and the City of Galesburg.

After reviewing the applications, 35 Galeburg businesses will receive between $5,000 and $25,000 in grant funding to help cover losses incurred due to COVID-19.

“COVID-19 has been extremely hard on small businesses all across our community. The City of Galesburg is excited to be able to step up and provide assistance for many small businesses that underpin our community’s economy and quality of life,” said Mayor John Prichard.

The funds will be distributed prior to January 31 and businesses will be notified by City staff to complete final paperwork and agreements.

All the funds from the COVID-19 Small Business Relief Fund have been expended with the announcement of the recipients.

“The Knox County Area Partnership is pleased to have been able to work with the City on this program. For businesses that require additional financial support, we are encouraging them to pursue the Federal Paycheck Protection Program by contacting their lenders. Information about that program is also available on KCAP’s Facebook page,” said Ken Springer, President of The Knox County Area Partnership for Economic Development.

Here is a list of the businesses and the amount they will receive: