Galesburg announces COVID-19 grant recipients

The City of Galesburg has announced recipients of the Galesburg COVID-19 Relief Program.

On Dec. 22, 2020, Galesburg announced the creation of the Galesburg COVID-19 Small Business Relief Program, a news release says. The fund is comprised of $250,000 in funding from the State of Illinois and $250,000 in funding from the City of Galesburg.

After a review of the applications received, 35 Galesburg businesses will receive between $5,000 and $25,000 in grant funding to help cover losses incurred because of COVID-19. The program will help small businesses in the restaurant, retail, bar, spa, and salon industries that demonstrated losses caused by the pandemic.

Recipients are:

Allegra Marnic, Inc. $10,000

Baked Pizzas LLC. $20,000

Brighter Life Bookshop, LTD $10,000

La Cantinita LLC. $20,000

The Carriage House LLC. $10,000

La Casita of Knox County LLC. $20,000

Cedar Creek Hall LLC. $10,000

Craft $20,000

Cutt Boys Barbershop $5,000

Discovery Deport Children’s Museum $25,000

Dogra LLC. $10,000

DRG Enterprises, Inc. $10,000

Four Seasons GWK Enterprises Inc. $10,000

The Frameworks $5,000

Galesburg Antique Mall Co. $10,000

Galesburg Columbian Home $10,000

Go Van Gogh’s $10,000

The Grand Tap $10,000

Grandview Restaurant Inc. $20,000

Inn Keepers, Inc. $20,000

Iron Spike Brewing Company $20,000

JTs CarmelKorn Station, LLC. $10,000

Judy’s Family Café $20,000

Kent Kriegshauser Photography $5,000

Knox County Brewery Co. $10,000

Knox Investments Inc. $10,000

Mid-Rite Sandwich Shop $5,000

Oasis A Jeanine Dunn Salon LLC. $20,000

The Orpheum Theatre $25,000

Subway $20,000

The Taco Hideout $20,000

WFA LLC. $20,000

The Whiskey Barrel $20,000

Wilson Paper Co. $10,000

World Buffet Food Inc. $20,000

“COVID-19 has been extremely hard on small businesses all across our community. The City of Galesburg is excited to be able to step up and provide assistance for many small businesses that underpin our community’s economy and quality of life,” said Mayor John Prichard.

With this announcement, the COVID-19 Small Business Relief Program has expended all of its funds.

“The Knox County Area Partnership is pleased to have been able to work with the City on this program. For businesses that require additional financial support, we are encouraging them to pursue the Federal Paycheck Protection Program by contacting their lenders. Information about that program is also available on KCAP’s Facebook page,” said Ken Springer, president of The Knox County Area Partnership for Economic Development.