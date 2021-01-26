Galesburg announces COVID-19 grant recipients

The City of Galesburg has announced recipients of the Galesburg COVID-19 Relief Program.
On Dec. 22, 2020, Galesburg announced the creation of the Galesburg COVID-19 Small Business Relief Program, a news release says. The fund is comprised of $250,000 in funding from the State of Illinois and $250,000 in funding from the City of Galesburg.
After a review of the applications received, 35 Galesburg businesses will receive between $5,000 and $25,000 in grant funding to help cover losses incurred because of COVID-19. The program will help small businesses in the restaurant, retail, bar, spa, and salon industries that demonstrated losses caused by the pandemic.
Recipients are:
- Allegra Marnic, Inc. $10,000
- Baked Pizzas LLC. $20,000
- Brighter Life Bookshop, LTD $10,000
- La Cantinita LLC. $20,000
- The Carriage House LLC. $10,000
- La Casita of Knox County LLC. $20,000
- Cedar Creek Hall LLC. $10,000
- Craft $20,000
- Cutt Boys Barbershop $5,000
- Discovery Deport Children’s Museum $25,000
- Dogra LLC. $10,000
- DRG Enterprises, Inc. $10,000
- Four Seasons GWK Enterprises Inc. $10,000
- The Frameworks $5,000
- Galesburg Antique Mall Co. $10,000
- Galesburg Columbian Home $10,000
- Go Van Gogh’s $10,000
- The Grand Tap $10,000
- Grandview Restaurant Inc. $20,000
- Inn Keepers, Inc. $20,000
- Iron Spike Brewing Company $20,000
- JTs CarmelKorn Station, LLC. $10,000
- Judy’s Family Café $20,000
- Kent Kriegshauser Photography $5,000
- Knox County Brewery Co. $10,000
- Knox Investments Inc. $10,000
- Mid-Rite Sandwich Shop $5,000
- Oasis A Jeanine Dunn Salon LLC. $20,000
- The Orpheum Theatre $25,000
- Subway $20,000
- The Taco Hideout $20,000
- WFA LLC. $20,000
- The Whiskey Barrel $20,000
- Wilson Paper Co. $10,000
- World Buffet Food Inc. $20,000
“COVID-19 has been extremely hard on small businesses all across our community. The City of Galesburg is excited to be able to step up and provide assistance for many small businesses that underpin our community’s economy and quality of life,” said Mayor John Prichard.
With this announcement, the COVID-19 Small Business Relief Program has expended all of its funds.
“The Knox County Area Partnership is pleased to have been able to work with the City on this program. For businesses that require additional financial support, we are encouraging them to pursue the Federal Paycheck Protection Program by contacting their lenders. Information about that program is also available on KCAP’s Facebook page,” said Ken Springer, president of The Knox County Area Partnership for Economic Development.