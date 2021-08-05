Galesburg armed robbery suspect in custody; said he needed money for drugs

A Galesburg man is in custody after police say he robbed a gas station with a knife.

56-year-old Darrin Riddle faces an armed robbery charge. Galesburg Police responded to the Shell Express on Grand Avenue around 10:45 p.m. on Wednesday. A clerk said a man pulled and knife and threatened to kill her if she did not give him all the money from the cash register.

Riddle, who the clerk recognized as a regular customer, then took the money and ran.

The Knox County Sheriff’s office, found Riddle who fit the physical description, a short distance from the gas station and arrested him. Deputies say Riddle admitted to robbing the store, saying he is a drug addict and needed money to buy more drugs.

Riddle is in the Knox County Jail awaiting a court appearance.