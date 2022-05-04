Support for the family of fallen deputy Nicholas Weist continues to grow.

The Knox County Sheriff’s Deputy was killed in the line of duty on Friday. Now several businesses in Galesburg are raising money to help his family, his wife and his two children.

On Monday the owner of Tres Cafe in Galesburg posted on social media about the fundraiser she’s having for fallen Deputy Weist. Since that day many have stepped up to help.

“My friend donated more than 100 pounds of beef, so we will serve beef noodles on that day,” said Shirley Chu.

The fundraiser will be from 3-8 p.m. Friday, and beef noodles will be $10 a plate.

A woman who wants to be known as Mary is a Galesburg native who now lives in Chicago. She said it was important for her to go to Galesburg and pay her respects.

“This is the first time in Knox County history an officer has ever been killed in the line of duty, so I want to show respect for him and his family and for the officers,” said Mary. “Never expected to hear a small town area like this to lose an officer in the line of duty. Usually they just get some traffic stops or drug raids – nothing too hysterically crazy like this.”

Tres Cafe is at 1135 Lincoln St., Galesburg.