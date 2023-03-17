A home caregiver in Galesburg has earned national recognition for her help in the healthcare industry.

Deb Smith, an in-home caregiver, received the “Caregiver of the Year” award from Caring Senior Service CEO Jeff Salter on Friday, March 17, 2023. Salter flew in from San Antonio to give Smith the award.

Smith said recently that she is proud of her award. “Surprised, honored, something I didn’t expect but it’s a wonderful thing,” she said.

Deb got the award out of 1,600 other caregivers for helping local families at Caring Senior Services in Galesburg.

She works there as a care master for seniors needing assistance at home.

“It doesn’t really seem like work, because I love all my people. It’s more like going visiting and helping with something while I’m there,” said Smith.

She said winning this award means a lot to her and thanked her co-workers for their support in this award.

“It makes my heart swell to know that people I work with think that much of me to nominate me and that I’m doing a good enough job to actually win something like this means the world,” she said.

CEO Jeff Salter said it’s essential to acknowledge healthcare workers who perform nonmedical services for patients. “It’s important to honor our caregivers and this was our company’s way of honoring the work that our caregivers do each and every day. It’s something that should be rewarded to all caregivers,” he said.

Smith even had a few surprise visitors excited to show their support.

“She had clients visiting her today — that just shows that they care so much that they came out to see her win this award and be receiving of it and she just has the heart meant to be a caregiver,” said Salter.

Smith is the first care master from Caring Senior Service to receive a national award within the company. They have 50 locations across the United States. For more information on the company, click HERE.