Galesburg choir begins rehearsals

Galesburg Community Chorus rehearsals will begin at 6:45 p.m. Monday, Jan. 17, at First Lutheran Church, 346 E. Waters St.

Weekly rehearsals will continue through the end of April, and are held on Mondays from 7-9 p.m.

The concert will be held at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 30, at Central Congregational Church, where the choir will perform Leonard Bernstein’s “Chichester Psalms” and Gabriel Fauré’s “Requiem in D minor, op. 48.”

All are welcome to join, and no auditions are necessary. Masks are required. Participants will maintain a distance of six feet between each other at all times during rehearsals.

For more information, visit here.