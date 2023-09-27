The Galesburg City Council has chosen Eric Hanson to fill the role of Galesburg City Manager, and it is anticipated that an employment agreement will be on the Oct. 2, 2023 City Council agenda.

Hanson — currently Assistant City Manager for Normal, Ill., a position he’s held since January 2019 — was selected to fill the position after a nationwide recruitment campaign, led by GovHR, according to a city of Galesburg release Wednesday.

A native of west central Illinois, Hanson graduated Magna Cum Laude in Political Science from Monmouth College with a concentration in Economics and holds an MPA in Public Administration from the University of Illinois-Springfield.

Prior to serving in Normal, Hanson served as city manager in Ballwin, Mo.; Indianola, Iowa, and Monmouth, Ill. During his tenure in city administration, Hanson has worked on over $1.25 billion in economic development projects and over $100 million in capital improvement initiatives for the four cities he has served.

Throughout his career, he has garnered experience in all facets of public management required to successfully manage the operations of the City of Galesburg.

“We are extremely fortunate to have Mr. Hanson assume the top leadership role for the city of Galesburg,” Mayor Peter Schwartzman said Wednesday. “His track record of credible, proficient, and supportive leadership, illustrates a leadership style and level of expertise that will benefit our community, city council, and city staff.”

Hanson has been very involved in his community and active in professional organizations, including the International City/County Management Association (ICMA), and Illinois City Management Association (ILCMA). Past notable achievements include being awarded the Distinguished Young Alumnus by his alma mater Monmouth College in 2009, and a Quad Cities Leader Under 40 recipient in 2004.

Eric and his wife Tara, a native of Monmouth and fellow Monmouth College alum, have two children, Paige (20), and Ean (16).

“I am honored to have been offered this tremendous opportunity,” Hanson said in the release. “My family and I are thrilled to return home to Galesburg, and I am looking forward to the opportunity to work with the city council, city staff, and citizens of Galesburg to move the community forward.”

Hanson was picked at the end of an extensive recruitment campaign conducted by GovHR, after a separation agreement with former City Manager Gerald Smith was approved by the Galesburg City Council in June 2023. During the interim period, several current or retired city department directors have provided leadership to the city, including Community Development Director Steve Gugliotta as acting city manager, followed by retired Director of Public Works Wayne Carl as interim city manager.

Most recently, retired Police Chief John Schlaf was appointed as interim city manager, starting Sept. 6, 2023, and will continue to shepherd the city in that capacity until Hanson takes office on Dec. 11, 2023.