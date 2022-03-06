The Galesburg Community Chorus will host the Augustana College Choir.

The guest concert will take be 4 p.m. Sunday, March 13, at First Lutheran Church, 364 E. Water St., Galesburg. The highly select mixed ensemble performs a wide variety of music in major concerts, special events and on tour. The choir has been directed by Jon Hurty since 1996.

Tickets are free for all students, and will be available at the door for seniors at $12 and other adults at $15.

Sponsors of this season’s concerts include Blick Art Materials, OSF Healthcare, the Galesburg Community Foundation, the City of Galesburg, and the Illinois Arts Council, a state agency.

The Galesburg Community Chorus, directed by Tim Pahel, is the oldest community music organization in the Galesburg area and is celebrating its 77th anniversary.