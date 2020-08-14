Galesburg City Hall closing for cleaning after city employees test positive for COVID-19

After several City of Galesburg employees tested positive for COVID-19, the City is taking extra precaution and closing City Hall to the public for one week to clean and sanitize the building.

City Hall will be closed starting Monday, August 17 and reopen on Monday, August 24. City employees will be available either remotely or by an appointment.

The lobby of the Galesburg Public Safety Building will remain open to the public Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The City has taken other precautions to mitigate the spread to COVID-19 to other employees and the public, including requiring quarantining and not reporting to work for those diagnosed, testing for employees who may have come in contact with diagnosed employees, utilizing face-coverings, and social distancing.

“We take the health of citizens and employees very seriously, and I want to assure community members that it continues to be safe to utilize City services,” said City Manager Todd Thompson. “We are proactively being transparent while taking all possible precautionary measures to ensure that we can continue to provide necessary services to residents in a safe manner.”

The City is working with the Knox County Health Department to help with contact tracing.

Once City Hall is reopened, all City staff will continue to use masks and safety equipment when interacting with and providing services to the public.