Galesburg City Hall closing to the public

The Galesburg City Hall will be closed to the public from November 30 through December 4. City employees will be available by either phone or email.

The lobby of the Galesburg Safety Building will remain open for emergencies, but public access is limited to situations that cannot be addressed via phone or email.

The City of Galesburg leadership believe the closure is in the best interest of the health and well-being of the community due to the current COVID-19 developments.

Citizens who need to pay their utility bill have several options, including:

Online – by credit/debit card or ACH check. To go directly to the payment option, visit https://galesburg.merchanttransact.com or navigate to the City’s website and click on the green “Utility Bill ePay” option under Quicklinks on the right side of the page. Please DO NOT use the www.doxo.com payment option as this is not a City of Galesburg payment service website. If https://www.doxo.com/info/city-galesburg-il is used, you will be charged an unnecessary service fee by this website company and your payment may be delayed to the City.

Over the phone – pay with credit/debit card by calling 309-345-3663.

Drop-box – checks and/or money orders can be left in the drop-box in front of City Hall at 55 West Tompkins Street.

Auto-pay – automatic withdrawal from checking or savings account on the due date. If not already signed up for this service, please call 309-345-3663 to discuss this option.

Utility Services

Please call 309-345-3663 to request starting or discontinuing water, sewer and refuse services, and the customer service staff will be happy to work with you through this process.

Other Payments (City ordinance tickets, food and beverage taxes, etc.)

These payments can also be made utilizing the drop-box and phone options listed above.

For all other business, residents can contact the appropriate department via the phone number or emails listed below:

Administration: 309-345-3628 or administration@ci.galesburg.il.us

City Clerk’s Office: 309-345-3610 or kbennewi@ci.galesburg.il.us

Community Development: 309-345-3619 or rberger@ci.galesburg.il.us

Elections Office: 309-342-5563 or lwatson@ci.galesburg.il.us

Finance: 309-345-3663 or customer@ci.galesburg.il.us

Fire Department: 309-345-3756 orFireDept@ci.galesburg.il.us **If it is an emergency, call 911**

Parks and Recreation: 309-345-3683 or recinfo@ci.galesburg.il.us

Police Department: 309-343-9151**If it is an emergency, call 911**

Public Works: 309-345-3623 or publicworks@ci.galesburg.il.us

For more information, visit the City’s website.