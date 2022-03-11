The Rock Island City Council will vote to approve an employment agreement for Todd Thompson as the new city manager on Monday, March 14, 2022.

Thompson is currently serving as the city administrator in Galesburg, where he has held that position since January 2011. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and Master of Public Administration both from Southern Illinois University in Edwardsville. Thompson has extensive experience with economic development, budgets and financing, as well as over 20 years as a senior-level manager, according to a city of Rock Island release Friday.

Additionally, he is a veteran of the United States Navy. The city selected Thompson from an experienced and talented pool of candidates presented by GovHR USA of Northbrook, Ill., the city release said.

The former Rock Island city manager, Randy Tweet, retired in December 2021 at age 63. Parks and recreation director John Gripp has served as interim city manager since then.

A copy of the employment agreement will be available to the public Monday, March 14, after the City Council meeting.