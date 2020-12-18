Galesburg city leaders complete feasibility study ahead of potential Lake Storey expansion

City leaders in Galesburg announced the completion of a feasibility study to potentially expand a local attraction.

Members of Galesburg’s City Council first approved a contract with Edgewater Resources, a specialty planning consultancy focused on water development, back on Feb. 3.

The contract allowed the city to conduct an initial feasibility study of expanding Lake Storey from the current 144.65 acres to approximately 572 acres.

Released on Thursday, the study is available for public viewing through the City of Galesburg website.

The City says results of this preliminary study suggest that the proposed project is “potentially physically and financially feasible and merits an additional detailed final feasibility study.”

An evaluation of the study is underway, and results will be utilized to determine if the City is interested in further pursuing the project.

If approved in 2021, a more comprehensive feasibility study will be conducted as part of Phase II of the project. The City of Galesburg says this will require “significant additional fieldwork, research, permitting investigation and extensive community outreach.”

Last July, city leaders worked alongside the Parks and Recreation Department to open a swimming beach and debut two splash pads for Knox County residents to enjoy. If given the green light, the City says its newest project will provide even more benefits to the community.

“Potential benefits of the project are elaborated upon in the feasibility study and could include increased quality of life, public recreation opportunities and property tax revenues from new homes/developments,” said the City of Galesburg in a news release. “In addition, the project could leverage private investment to serve as an economic catalyst by generating jobs in new construction and attracting new residents.”

