On Monday, April 18, 2022, the Galesburg City Council is scheduled to vote regarding appointment of Wayne Carl as interim City Manager, as well as selection of a recruitment firm to assist in hiring a new permanent City Manager.

Galesburg City Manager Todd Thompson recently accepted the position of Rock Island City Manager, leaving the position of Galesburg City Manager vacant beginning on May 16, 2022. Wayne Carl, Director of Public Works, has been recommended to serve as the Interim City Manager while the search and selection process is conducted to appoint a permanent City Manager, according to a Galesburg release Wednesday.

Carl has worked for the City of Galesburg since 2001, when he was hired as the City Engineer. He was promoted to Director of Public Works in 2015. Carl holds a B.S. in Civil Engineering from Iowa State University and has been a State of Illinois licensed professional engineer since 1994.

As Director of Public Works, Carl is heavily involved in the management of city operations and personnel, making him uniquely qualified to fulfill the duties of City Manager while a thorough search is conducted for a permanent City Manager.

If approved by City Council, Carl will begin serving as Interim City Manager on May 16, 2022 and will continue to serve in that role until a permanent City Manager is selected to fill the position, at which time he would return to his position as Director of Public Works.

At the April 18th meeting, City Council will also consider a proposal from GovHR to provide executive recruitment services for city manager candidates. If approved, GovHR will collaborate with city staff on all phases of the process to select and appoint a new permanent city manager.

In order to conduct a comprehensive and successful search, this process is anticipated to take approximately 14 weeks.

Todd Thompson has served as Galesburg City Manager since 2011, and during that time has overseen many projects, changes, and improvements. The public is invited to attend a reception for Thompson on Monday, May 2, 2022, at 5 p.m., at Galesburg City Hall.

More information on the items being considered at the April 18 City Council meeting can be found on the City of Galesburg website.