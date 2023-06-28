The hazy skies from the Canadian wildfires are affecting water recreation in Galesburg.

The City of Galesburg announced in an email that outdoor aquatic facilities will be closed on Wednesday, June 28, due to poor air quality. This includes Lakeside Splashzone Water Park and Lake Storey Beach and includes swimming, group aquatic fitness, and boat rentals. The air quality alert issued by the National Weather Service for central Illinois shows that people with lung issues or sensitive individuals should avoid long or intense outdoor activities and everyone should reduce long or intense outdoor activities. The city expects the outdoor aquatic facilities to resume their regular schedule on Thursday, June 29.

For the latest information on closings due to air quality, visit the city’s Facebook page.