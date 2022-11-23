The Carl Sandburg College Board of Trustees on Monday approved a three-year food service contract with Innkeeper’s Coffee during its regular monthly meeting on the Main Campus in Galesburg.

Innkeeper’s, which has a permanent location in downtown Galesburg (80 N. Seminary St.), will serve breakfast from 7:30-10 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. in the Cyber Café in Sandburg’s Student Center, according to a college release Wednesday. Known locally for its coffee and lunch selections, Innkeeper’s replaces Lieber’s Boxcar Express, which had been the College’s food service provider since 2014. The contract runs through June 30, 2026.

Trustees also approved the auctioning of several items no longer needed as part of the automotive technology program.

With the program’s upcoming move from Building B to Building G, some items deemed no longer necessary for instruction or part of the planned building demolition could be sold as surplus equipment. Kyle Kelso Auctioneer of Bushnell will conduct the online-only sale, which will close at 6 p.m. Jan. 2.

Items up for auction include a five-ton crane, garage doors, car lifts, paint booths, high-beam crane, chain hoist, work benches, lockers and more.

The Board also approved the College’s academic calendar for the 2023-24 academic year. The 2023 fall semester will take place Aug. 21-Dec. 14. The 2024 spring semester will run from Jan. 16-May 15. Commencement ceremonies are scheduled for May 15-16.