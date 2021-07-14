Galesburg Coffee shop raises over $5,000 in tips for a family in need

Orange Cup Java Station has an event several times a year called Baristas For a Cause. This is where all the tips for one day are donated to a specific person or family in the area that is in need. Yesterday, the 13th of July was one of those days. Orange Cup Java Station raised $5,543 making this the highest amount given since the start of Baristas For a Cause. The money went to a local family where the father has been battling lymphoma, while his wife is getting ready to welcome another baby into the family. It’s an initiative that the owner says they will always do.