Galesburg commission to consider 2 properties for landmark rehab

The City of Galesburg announced a meeting of the Landmark Commission has been scheduled for February 1 to analyze historic significance of two properties for rehabilitation using housing grant.

According to a release, Galesburg was awarded an Illinois Housing Development Authority (IHDA) single

family owner-occupied grant of $580,000. The grant term is July 15, 2020 to July 14, 2022. Generally, homes are reviewed by the State Historic Preservation Office, but a backlog of work and nearing the deadline of the grant necessitated moving forward with the potential projects. The properties in question are located at 917 South Chambers Street and 563 South Pearl Street, both in Galesburg.

917 South Chambers Street, Galesburg (Google Maps)

563 South Pearl Street, Galesburg (Google Maps)

According to the release, the city’s consultant on this grant, Western Illinois Regional Council (WIRC), requested the Galesburg Landmark Commission to review the homes to determine if they are not historically significant to allow work to proceed. If the Commission reports the structures are historically significant, a letter will need to be drafted to explain what considerations would need to be required.

The meeting of the Galesburg Landmark Commission is Tuesday, February 1, 5:30 p.m. in the Erickson Conference Room of Galesburg City Hall, located at 55 West Tompkins Street, Galesburg. The agenda and packet for the meeting are located here.