The Galesburg Community Chorus presents Benjamin Britten’s “Rejoice in the Lamb: and Antonio Vivaldi’s “Gloria” on Saturday, November 19th at 7:30 p.m. at the First Lutheran Church, 364 E. Water Street in Galesburg. Soloists performing include Sunshine Regiacorte, Vanessa Campagna, Kathy Harger and Justin Swearinger. Tickets are free for students, $12 for seniors and $15 for adults and may be purchased at the door or online here.

(galesburgcommunitychorus.org)

“Gloria” is one of Vivaldi’s most famous and often performed works and has an infectious and joyous energy that has moved and inspired audiences for centuries. In contrast, Britten’s “Rejoice in the Lamb” is a 20th century classic, with moods ranging from exuberant to playful to wonderfully strange.

The Galesburg Community Chorus, directed by Dr. Tim Pahel, is the oldest community music organization in the Galesburg area and is currently celebrating its 77th anniversary. For more information on the chorus, click here.