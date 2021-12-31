Galesburg declares snow emergency

A snow emergency for the City of Galesburg will go into effect at noon Saturday.

Citizens are reminded that a parking prohibition will take effect on all Galesburg City streets during the snow emergency, a news release says.

Vehicles parked on city streets (except in the central business district) during this time will be subject to ticketing and towing. The parking prohibition will remain in effect until all streets are cleared, the release says.

Additional information on snow removal procedures can be found here. To sign up to receive text or email alerts when a snow emergency is declared, visit here.