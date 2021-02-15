Galesburg declares snow emergency

A snow emergency has been declared for the City of Galesburg, effective at 6:30 p.m. Monday.

Residents are reminded that a parking prohibition will take effect on all Galesburg city streets during the snow emergency, a news release says. Vehicles parked on city streets (except in the central business district) during this time will be subject to ticketing and towing.

The parking prohibition will remain in effect until all streets are cleared.

For more information, contact the Public Works Department at 309-345-3623. For more information on snow-removal procedures, visit City’s website.