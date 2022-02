A snow emergency for the City of Galesburg will go into effect at 11 p.m. on Tuesday. Vehicles parked on City streets, except in the central business district, during that time will be subject to ticketing and towing. That remains in effect until the streets are cleared.

Additionally, fixed and paratransit service public transportation for the city is suspended for Wednesday, Feb 2, due to the potential bad weather.

Updates for public transit services on Thursday will come later.