Galesburg elementary school going remote due to COVID-19 cases

King Elementary in Galesburg will move to remote learning beginning Friday.

The switch to remote learning will last through Sunday, May 9, with students returning to in-person instruction on Monday, May 10.

Meal pick-up will be available Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m., and 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Galesburg High School’s West Circle Drive.

An additional meal pick-up will also be available at Nielson Elementary Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The decision to move to remote was done in coordination with the Knox County Health Department.

The closure at this time is only for King Elementary but the number of COVID-19 positive cases will continue to be monitored in the district and any decisions regarding other schools will be made if the need arises.