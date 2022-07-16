The CUSD #205 Board of Education has hired Dr. Tiffany Springer to be the new principal at Silas Willard elementary school for the 2022-2023 school year at the July meeting.

Springer fills the role after Jon Bradburn left the position to fill the role of director of instructional technology and operations. Springer returns to Silas Willard, where she was the principal prior to becoming the director of curriculum and instruction.

“While I have enjoyed my role within the district over the last four years as the director of curriculum and instruction, I have greatly missed building relationships and engaging with the students, families, and faculty of Silas Willard,” she said.